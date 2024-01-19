Assam Career EXIM Bank Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in EXIM Bank Assam in 2024.

EXIM Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Company Secretary (Compliance Officer) on contract basis in 2024.

Name of post : Company Secretary (Compliance Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Associate Membership (ACS) of the ICSI & Regular Graduation.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation

Additional Academic Qualification : Post Graduation / MBA /LLB

Experience :

Candidates with minimum 15 years’ experience in legal and regulatory compliance functions, of which minimum 5 years of experience should be after obtaining membership of ICSI.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.office.com/r/JK91n6psaG

Last date for submission of applications is February 2, 2024

Shortlisting will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidates will be subject to verification of all details / documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview.

Intimation / call letter will be sent by email or will be uploaded on the Bank’s website.

Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by personal Interview.

The Bank reserves the right to modify the manpower requirement at its own discretion. Bank’s decision in this respect shall be final.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here