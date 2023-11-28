Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in EXIM Bank Assam.

EXIM Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Compliance Officer.

Name of post : Chief Compliance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Namita Thapar comes up with true definition of leadership

Educational Qualification :

Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution coupled with a recognized accounting qualification i.e. CA, CFA, CWA or MBA (Finance).

Candidates with additional qualification like LLB / LLM / Company Secretary would be preferred.

Experience:

Minimum 20 years of working experience with at least 5 years in a senior role; strong experience in areas including but not limited to risk management, operations, internal audit & controls, finance, treasury, vigilance, and legal functions within the banking industry with a blend of financial, operational, and regulatory compliance.

Strong Stakeholder relationship management and negotiation skills; credibility to positively influence and manage key stakeholders within and outside the organization.

Also Read : Shamooo Sana : The jewellery brand of Randeep Hooda’s girlfriend Lin Laishram

Remuneration:

Salary will be offered based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary, and market benchmark, and shall not be a limiting factor for the suitable candidate.

Age Limit : Age shall be between 45 and 55 years, as on the date of advertisement.

How to apply :

Candidates (Indian Citizens) may send their CVs via email to ccoeximbank@kornferry.com

Last date for receipt of Applications: 22nd December 2023, 06.00 pm IST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here