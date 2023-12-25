Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ECI Assam.

Election Commission of India (ECI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant / Data Analyst purely on short-term contract basis. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional body. It was established by the Constitution of India to conduct and regulate elections in the country. Article 324 of the Constitution provides that the power of superintendence, direction, and control of elections to parliament, state legislatures, the office of the president of India, and the office of vice-president of India shall be vested in the election commission. Thus, the Election Commission is an all-India body in the sense that it is common to both the Central government and the state governments.

Name of post : Consultant / Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics(MA/MSc) from a UGC

recognized University

OR

Graduate Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology or BE/B.Tech (IT/Computer) from a recognized Institute

AND

Should have good knowledge of MS-Office (MS word, MS excel etc.) & Statistical Software.

Experience :

Five years of work experience as Consultant/Research Assistant /Data Analyst. Post-qualification experience in reputed Government/Private Organization/PSU

Salary : Rs. 59000/-per month

Age Limit : 21 to 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in only.

Last date for submission of application forms is 05.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here