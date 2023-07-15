Assam Career : Dudhnoi College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dudhnoi College Assam.

Dudhnoi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

B. A Ph.D. Degree

C. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least fifteen years of Teaching/Research in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education

D. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix- I for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

E. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals

F. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix II at table-2 as per UGC regulation 2018

G. Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree level for SC/ST/Differently able (Physically and visually differently able) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace mark

Age : Upper age limit 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’ s Format along with a bio-data, all self-attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs 5000/- (Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, Dudhnoi College payable at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, Dudhnoi Branch. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Dudhnoi College, Dudhnoi within July 28, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

