Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) Assam.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Financial Officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Chief Financial Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1, 20,000 – 2, 80,000/- HRA, DA, perks and allowances, Company vehicle, medical

benefits, and also superannuation benefits payable as per the Rules of the Company

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : 47 to 55 years

Qualification :

The candidate should be a Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant with also a good academic record. The qualifications should be altogether from Recognised University / Institution

Experience :

Candidates should have experience in Finance & Accounts Department in senior level and also in handling Finance and Accounts independently with exposure to contracts, commercial tenders, foreign exchange transactions, International Finance, Corporate Financial Planning, Corporate Taxation, Financial Accounting, Budgeting, monitoring of operational expenses, cash management and Corporate Laws. Candidates with experience of working in the Finance department at the level of GM and above with Shipping / Dredging Industry will be an advantage.

Also Read : Barsha Rani Bishaya unveils the face of her daughter Aaditri

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be based on Qualification, Experience as above and also Power Point presentation to be given by the candidate on his achievements and his plan for the applied position. It will also soon be followed by interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website http://www.dredge-india.com/

Website will be opened up to 18.00 hrs on 29.04.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here