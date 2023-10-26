Assam Career DRDO Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO).

Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellowship in various disciplines.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowship

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Aeronautical Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 9

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 5

Electrical Engineering : 1

Qualification : BE/B. Tech in first division with valid GATE scores.

Or

ME/ M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level.

Only GATE scores of 2022 & GATE score of 2023 are acceptable.

Also Read : Crossbeats to launch India’s first smartwatch with Ebook function in Diwali

Stipend: Monthly emoluments of Rs. 37,000/- pm plus House Rent Allowance (HRA) as admissible.

Upper Age Limit: Not more than 28 years on the closing date of Advertisement. 5 years relaxation to

SC/ST candidates, 3 years to OBC (Non-creamy Layer) candidates. Caste certificate copy to be enclosed with application, if applicable.

Also Read : 10 baby girl names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi

How to apply : Candidates may send scanned copies of application forms along with self-attested and scanned copies of required certificates or degrees by email to jrf.rectt.cabs@gov.in.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here