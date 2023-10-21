Assam Career DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 51 vacant positions in Defence Research & Development Organization Recruitment & Assessment Centre (DRDO RAC).

Defence Research & Development Organization Recruitment & Assessment Centre (DRDO RAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 51 vacant technical posts in the Defence Research & Development (DRDS) cadre.

Name of post : Scientist ‘F’

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline with minimum 13 years experience

Name of post : Scientist ‘E’

No. of posts : 14

Qualification & Experience : At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline with minimum 10 years experience

Name of post : Scientist ‘D’

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience : At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline with minimum 7 years experience

Name of post : Scientist ‘C’

No. of posts : 27

Qualification & Experience : At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline with minimum 3 years experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://rac.gov.in/ from 21st October 2023 to 17th November 2023 (1500hrs).

Application Fees : General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non?refundable non?transferable application fee of Rs. 100/? (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here