Assam Career DRDO DRL Tezpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in DRDO DRL Tezpur Assam.

The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate & Junior Research Fellowships in Tezpur, Assam.

Name of post : Research Associate- Botany / Forestry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D (Botany/Forestry)

Emoluments : Rs. 67000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years.

Name of post : Research Associate- Horticulture/ Agronomy/Soil Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D (Agronomy / Soil Science)

Emoluments : Rs. 67000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years.

Name of post : JRF (MPharm / MS (Pharm))

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Pharm/M.S. (Pharm.) (With NET/GPAT)

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years.

Additional Criteria : Age and educational qualifications will be counted as on 9th Dec 2023. Upper age limit is 28 years for JRF & 35 years for RA. Age limit is relaxable by 5 yrs for SC/ST and 3 yrs for
OBC Candidate

How to apply : Candidates must submit his/ her Bio–data according to format (Annexure-I) along with self- attested copies of certificates and testimonials latest by 9th December 2023 at email ID:
hrd.drl@gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

