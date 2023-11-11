Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in DRDO DRL Tezpur Assam.

The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate & Junior Research Fellowships in Tezpur, Assam.

Name of post : Research Associate- Botany / Forestry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D (Botany/Forestry)

Emoluments : Rs. 67000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years.

Name of post : Research Associate- Horticulture/ Agronomy/Soil Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D (Agronomy / Soil Science)

Emoluments : Rs. 67000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years.

Name of post : JRF (MPharm / MS (Pharm))

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Pharm/M.S. (Pharm.) (With NET/GPAT)

Emoluments : Rs. 37000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years.

Additional Criteria : Age and educational qualifications will be counted as on 9th Dec 2023. Upper age limit is 28 years for JRF & 35 years for RA. Age limit is relaxable by 5 yrs for SC/ST and 3 yrs for

OBC Candidate

How to apply : Candidates must submit his/ her Bio–data according to format (Annexure-I) along with self- attested copies of certificates and testimonials latest by 9th December 2023 at email ID:

hrd.drl@gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here