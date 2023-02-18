Assam Career Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bio-Statistician to work in a BIRAC-DBT sponsored project “To establish a ready network of clinical trial units across the National Cancer Grid to promote multi-centric collaborative research in the field of drug and device development” on temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Bio-Statistician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,383/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : M.Sc. in Statistics from a recognized university with minimum 2 years working experience with similar responsibility.

Also Read : Hero Xoom : The Uber Stylish Bike Fit For A Ride Any Time

Age : Below 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 03-03-2023 (Friday) at 10:00 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (Administrative Block, OPD building, 2nd Floor), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra, 5 stunning brides & grooms who twinned in striking Manish Malhotra attires