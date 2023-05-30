Assam Career : Diphu Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Diphu Medical College & Hospital Assam.
Diphu Medical College & Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 6 vacant positions under the project “Prevalence of thalassemia and Glucose-6-Phosphate (G-6-PD) among the selected autochthonous population of North East India”
Name of post : Medical Social Worker
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master Degree in Social Work (MSW)
Emoluments : Rs. 32,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Science with 3 years work experience from a recognized institution
OR
Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Project Technician-III
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : 12th pass in Science subject and 2 years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician
OR
12th pass in Science subject and 1 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT) plus one year required experience in a recognized organization
Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator -A
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 12th pass from a recognized board and a speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through a speed test in computer
Emoluments : Rs. 17,000/- per month
Age Limit : 25 years
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : High School or equivalent
Emoluments : Rs. 15,800/- per month
Age Limit : 25 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CV, recent passport size photographs and self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Diphu, Assam, PIN-782462 by 12th June 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here