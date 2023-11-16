Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in Dimoria College Assam.

Dimoria College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant (Grade-III) and Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV).

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized university and having diploma / certificate course of at least 6 months duration in computer operation

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age: 40 years as on 01/01/2023 with relaxation as per Govt. existing guidelines.

Selection Procedure : The selection of the eligible candidates will be conducted through an interview.

Date and Time of interview will be notified through College website / Email ID / SMS.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam and Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application.

The application may be send along with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials.

Applications may be paid of Rs.500/- only for Grade-III and Rs.300/-only for Grade-IV.

The fees must be paid through Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Dimoria College, Khetri payable at State Bank of India, Sonapur Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal In-charge, Dimoria College, Khetri,Kamrup (M), Assam-782403 within November 29, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here