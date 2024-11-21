Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Grounds Man on contract basis for the Dibrugarh University Sports Board. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Grounds Man

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: HSLC passed

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable :

Having minimum 01 (one) year working experience in similar field. Proficient knowledge in maintaining lawns, fields and grounds. Having proficiency in operating ground-keeping equipment such as power mowers and lawn mowers.

Also Read : Netizens troll AR Rahman for announcing divorce with a hashtag

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,200/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred) only per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form of the University along with all the necessary testimonials

Applicants must also send a Money Receipt/ Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred) only, drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code 994000), Dibrugarh.

The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh

Last date for submission of applications is 5th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here