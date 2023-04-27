Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow and a Technical Assistant under two ISRO-GBP Projects in the Centre for Atmospheric Studies.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : ISRO GBP Environmental Observatories Project

Qualification : First division throughout academic career with 65% marks or above in M.Sc. or M.Sc. Tech. or B.Tech./M.Tech. (Atmospheric Science/Meteorology/Oceanography /Physics/ Chemistry/ Environmental Science/Climate Science /Earth System Science/Remote Sensing and GIS /Applied
Geophysics/Geography/Equivalent)

Desirable : Experience as Research Fellow/computer programming/ one year project during M.Sc.

Remuneration :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (8%). For candidate qualifying CSIR NET (including Lectureship), GATE, or equivalent

(ii) As per the university’s guidelines, for candidates who do not fall under (i) above

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : ISRO GBP Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India Project

Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics

Desirable : Experience in handling Sophisticated Laboratory instruments and background knowledge in Atmospheric Physics

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as per university’s guideline

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th May, 2023 at 11.30 am in the Centre for Atmospheric Studies, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit CV and self-attested copies of supporting documents to the interview panel. Original documents and a copy of M.Sc. Project reports are also to be brought for verification purposes.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

