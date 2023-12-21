Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Helper (Physics) on contract basis in Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering & Technology (DUIET). Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. It has various programmes of UG, PG etc.

Name of post : Laboratory Helper (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

H.S. Passed in Science Stream (Preference will be given to the candidates having Physics as one of the Subject)

Also Read : 7 astounding properties of Tesla’s new robot due to which people are super impressed with it

Salary :

Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 10,810/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Eight Hundred Ten) only per month.

Also Read : 5 looks of Janhvi Kapoor in versatile black outfits

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with all the necessary testimonials and Money Receipt/Demand Draft of Rs.100/-(Rupees One Hundred) only, drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code 994000) Dibrugarh.

The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before 05/01/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here