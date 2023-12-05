Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate (TWO) to work under the research project funded by the IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) entitled “Indigenous Medicines of the North Eastern India: From Traditional Knowledge Transfer (T-KT) to the Sustainable Livelihoods among Schedule Tribes (ST) Communities of Assam and Meghalaya via Fintech.” The post is purely temporary and the initial contract shall be only for 1 year. Based on the performance it will be extended.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments: Rs. 18,500/- pm

Essential Qualifications: B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Botany

Also Read : 3 home remedies to get rid of dandruff in winters

Desirable:

Having knowledge in the field of Ethno medicine plant and Zoo therapeutic.

Ready to collect medicinal plants data from Assam and Meghalaya.

NET Qualified

First class throughout

Selection Procedure :

The interview for Shortlisted candidates will be held on 15th December 2023.

Time and Venue of interview will be intimated to shortlisted candidates through email.

Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email and called for interview

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply with the following- (1) cover letter (2) resume with passport size photograph (3) copies of educational certificates and mark sheets, class X onwards, NET qualified certificate, (4) proof of research experience, special achievements and publication, if any.

Also Read : Top 5-star hotels in Guwahati you must book for a luxurious stay during a vacation

Soft-copy of the application packet must be e-mailed to P.I. (ningshen@dibru.ac.in) and Co- PI (mansoor@iiitg.ac.in) with subject: Project Associate

Last date for submission of applications is 13th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here