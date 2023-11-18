Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate -I / JRF for an ongoing DST-SERB funded project entitled “Sedimentation Model, Diagenetic Heterogeneity and Reservoir Properties of Tura Formation (Upper Paleocene-Lower Eocene) of Upper Assam Basin” (File no. CRG / 2021 / 007514) at the Department of Petroleum Technology on purely temporary basis for a period of 1 year.

Name of post : Project Associate -I / JRF

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

For Project Associate-I :

Master degree in Applied Geology /Geology or M. Tech. in Petroleum Technology (with M.Sc. in Geology) from a recognized University

For JRF :

Master degree in Applied Geology /Geology or M. Tech. in Petroleum Technology (with M.Sc. in Geology) from a recognized University and selected through any of the following processes-

(i) Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests- CSIR – UGC NET (including Lectureship) and GATE

(ii) The selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. departments and their agencies and institutions

Salary :

For Proiect Associate-I : Rs. 25000 + HRA (8%)

For JRF : Rs. 31000 + HRA (8%)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Desirable Qualification : Geological field experience in Northeast India with Petroleum Geology as a subject of specialization in M.Sc. / M.Tech. Programme

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application along with Bio-Data/CV and other testimonials via email to pradipborgohain@dibru.ac.in latest by 22nd November 2023

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview. No TA / DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here