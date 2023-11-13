Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate – I (PA-I) for a DST SERB-SURE sponsored project entitled “Development of low cost and environment friendly Flavonol based Optical Sensors for heavy metal

detection in water” (File No: SUR/2022/004019) at the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Project Associate – I (PA-I)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.Sc. in Physics or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institute with 60% marks

Also Read : Netizens feel jealous as MS Dhoni signs a limousine of his fan

Desirable: CSIR-UGC NET/GATE, Knowledge of Optical sensing and Thin Films

Emoluments:

Rs. 31,000/- per month + admissible HRA for scholars who are selected through (a) National Eligibility Tests CSIR-UGC NET including Lectureship or GATE, (b) A selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Depts. and their agencies and institutions. Rs. 25,000/- per month + admissible HRA for others, who have not qualified National Level examinations.

Age Limit: Maximum Age limit (On the date of Interview) and relaxation of Age for SC/ST & OBC candidates will be as per SERB-DST norms

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor clueless on whether her family is celebrating Holi or something else

How to apply : Candidates may send the application (template attached) with their recent CV in a single PDF file via e-mail only to the Principal Investigator, Prof. Pankaj Dutta at pankaj@dibru.ac.in with subject mentioning “Application for PA-I under SERB-SURE” latest by 25/11/2023.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

Possession of minimum qualification does not guarantee an invitation to the interview.

Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated by email about the date and time of the interview.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here