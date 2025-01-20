Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DHSK Commerce College Assam.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Masters Degree with at least 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in point scale wherever grading system is followed) by a recognized university. A Ph.D Degree. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service/ experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of Teaching/ Research Administration in Universities/ Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer- reviewed or UGC listed journals. A minimum research score 110 as per Appendix- I of Table 2 as per UGC Regulation, 2018. A relaxation of 5% at the Graduate as well as at the Master’s level for the candidates belonging to Schedule caste/ Schedule Tribe / Differently abled (Physically and Visually Differently Abled) for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record during direct recruitment. The eligibility marks is 55% marks( or an equivalent grade in point scale wherever the grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above only or the qualifying marks without including any grace marks procedures. A relaxation of 5% (from 55% to 50% of the marks) to the Ph.D . Degree holders, who got their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991.

Age Limit : Upper Age limit of the candidate is 55 years as per prescribed rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam

They must send it along with complete Bio Data and all supporting self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards

Applicants must also send it with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal i/c & Secretary, DHSK Commerce College, District- Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786001 payable at State Bank of India, Dibrugarh Branch.

The applications must altogether reach the President, Governing Body, DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh, PIN-786001, Assam within February 4, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here