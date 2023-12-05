Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dhemaji Commerce College Assam.

Dhemaji Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution’s concerned with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor/Professor with a total experience of at least fifteen(15) years of teaching/research/Administration in University/Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal (PBAS) in the UGC regulation appendix-III for direct requirement of Principals in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals (Must attach self-attested valid supporting documents).

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018).

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Different Abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record during direct recruitment to the teaching positions. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not exceed 55 years as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format with complete Bio-Data including contact number, valid E-mail Id and all supporting testimonials from HSLC (10th standard exam) onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/-(non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Dhemaji Commerce College, Dhemaji, Assam at State Bank of India, Dhemaji Branch, IFSC code SBIN0001426.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Dhemaji Commerce College, Dhemaji, Assam-787057 within 20th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here