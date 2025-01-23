Applications are invited for recruitment of various statistical positions or career in DES Assam.

Directorate of Economics & Statistics (DES) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam.

Name of post : Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam.

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

At least second class Master Degree in Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognized

University or its equivalent.

Pay Scale : PB-3, Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9700/-

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 yeans for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/ MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate i.e. up to 48 years

(iv) The upper age limit in respect of candidates who have been serving in lower posts or cadres

in the service and in the Assam Economics and Statistical (Junior) Service for a minimum period of 5 years on the date of application shall be 40 years on the 1st day of the year in which the advertisement is issued.

(v) The upper age limit for Ex-servicemen is relaxable as follows:

(a) Maximum age limit of Ex-servicemen is relaxable upto 50 (fifty) years for unreserved category.

(b) By 3 (three) years for Ex-servicemen of OBC/MOBC category i.e. upto 53 (fifty three) years.

(c) By 5 (five) years for Ex-servicemen of SC / ST(P) / ST(H) category i.e. upto 55 (fifty five) years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

Starting date for online application : 31-01-2025

Closing date for online application : 01-03-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 03-03-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here