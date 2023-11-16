Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in Delhi Public School Numaligarh Assam.

Delhi Public School Numaligarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Resident Matron for School girls’ Hostel on purely contractual basis. Delhi Public School, Numaligarh a leading Co-Ed. Public School of the North-East under the aegis of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. and Delhi Public School Society.

Name of post : Hostel Matron

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Minimum qualification is female graduate in any discipline with age preference 40-45 years.

ii) Work experience of reputed residential school/Sainik School will be preferred

iii) The candidates should have good academic record, excellent communication skills and proficiency in co-curricular activities

iv) Only shortlisted suitable candidates with innovative ideas and a passion for working with children will be preferred and called for the interview

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications with detailed resume and photo pasted on it by email to dpsnrecruitment1@gmail.com

Candidates may also send their applications to The Principal, Delhi Public School, Numaligarh, NRL Township, P.O.- N.R. Complex, Dist.-Golaghat, Pin-785699, Assam

No certificates need to be sent/e-mailed.

Last date for submission of applications is November 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here