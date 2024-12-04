Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Tinsukia Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Tinsukia Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Administrative Head Assistant. Tinsukia district is situated at the extreme north east corner of Assam. The district shares its borders with the three districts of Arunachal Pradesh which are, Changlang, Namsai and also Lower Dibang Valley districts. The district is inhabited by various communities mainly Moran, Matak, Adivasi, Tai Ahom, Sonowal Kachari, Nepali, Singpho, Bengali, Marwari and also Bihari. Mohanbari Airport at Dibrugarh district is the nearest airport and is situated about 36 km away from the District Headquarter. The nearest International airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati which is about 501 km away from the District Headquarter. There are total 2 Railway Junctions(New Tinsukia(NTSK) & Makum(MJN)) under Tinsukia District. Both are well connected to the major cities of Assam and other states of India. By road, numerous State transport vehicles operate daily through the towns of Tinsukia district. The National Highway, NH-37 connects the towns of the Tinsukia District to other parts of Assam

Name of post : District Administrative Head Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

The applicant must have rendered atleast 10 (ten) years of continuous service as Sr. District Administrative Assistant (including District Administrative Supervisory Assistant) in the amalgamated establishment of the District Commissioner in the State of Assam.

Scale of Pay : Pay Band-3, Rs 22000/- to Rs 97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 10,300/- P.M plus other allowances also as admissible under Rule from time to time.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Some common reasons behind a breakup in a relationship

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether.

The applications must reach the Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Tinsukia Assam

Last date for submission is on or before 5 PM of 16th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here