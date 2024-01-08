Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office South Salmara Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) South Salmara Mankachar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and also of District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) under District e-Governance Society (DeGS).

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,000.00 per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline altogether with working knowledge of computer

Work Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience of working in IT field and also having knowledge of computer system.

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000.00 per month

Qualification : 10+2 passed with diploma in IT

Work Experience : Minimum 1 (one) year of experience of working in IT field.

Age :

The maximum age for applying for the posts of DPM & also of DTSS shall be 41 years as on 1st

January, 2023.

This age limit shall be relaxed for the applicant who has been serving for similar position under that or any other District Administration, by numbers of years served up to a maximum of 8 years.

Selection Procedure :

There shall be a written exam and also followed by personal interview for both DPM & DTSS posts separately

In the written exam, 50 nos of multiple-choice questions shall be asked comprising total of 50 marks from topics: General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning and Knowledge of Computer Systems.

The personal interview shall be of total of 50 Marks.

The final selection of the candidate shall be done based on the summation of the marks obtained in written exam and also the personal interview (out of 100)

How to apply :

Candidates are required to submit the application form as per the format along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

The application form altogether with the requisite documents may be submitted at O/o the District Commissioner, South Salmara Mankachar on or before 17th January, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here