Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Majuli Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Majuli Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience of working in IT field and having knowledge of

computer system

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 passed with diploma in IT

Experience : Minimum 1 (one) year of experience of working in IT field

Selection Procedure :

There shall be a written exam followed by personal interview for both DPS & DTSS posts separately.

In the written exam, 50 nos of multiple choice questions shall be asked comprising total of 50 marks from topics: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and Knowledge of Computer Systems.

The personal interview shall be of total of 50 Marks and the final selection of the candidate shall be done based on the summation of the marks obtained in written exam and the personal interview (out of 100).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application form along with the requisite documents at Personnel

Branch of 0/o the District Commissioner, Majuli on or before 26th December, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here