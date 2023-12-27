Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Golaghat Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Golaghat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Assistant for engagement on contractual basis

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Geo-informatics/Physics/Computer Science or a related field with Certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

Or

ii) M.Tech./M.Sc. in GIS & Remote sensing/ Geo-informatics

iii) MCA/M.A./M.Sc. in Geography/ Geology/Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geo-informatics as one of the subject or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/Remote Sensing or Geo-informatics.

Desirable Qualification :

i) Proficiency in GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

ii) Familiarity with special data formats (e.g., Shape files, GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

iii) Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data, use of HRSI for land mapping, modern survey techniques using RTK GNSS Rovers, DGPS, ETS etc.

iv) Effective communication and teamwork skills.

v) Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

vi) Prior experience in a GIS-related role or internship is referred but not mandatory .

Experience :

i) Preference will be given to those candidates having work experience of minimum 10 years

ii) Preference will be given to the RCCC trained candidates having requisite educational qualifications with command over GIS

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01/12/2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2024 from 10 AM onwards in O/o the District Commissioner, Golaghat.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with detailed Curriculum Vitae, original and photocopies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here