Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under DC Office Dhubri Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Dhubri Assam cum Chairperson, District e-Governance Society (DeGS), Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and District Technical Support Staff (DTSS).

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer altogether

Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience of working in IT field and having knowledge also of computer system

Name of post :District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 passed with also diploma in IT

Experience : Minimum 1 (one) year of experience of working also in IT field

Age : The maximum age for applying for the post of DPM & DTSS shall be 41 years as on 1st

January, 2023

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will altogether held on 16th February 2024 and 17th February 2024 in Office of District Commissioner(DC Office) Morigaon Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are required to submit application form as per the format along with self-attested copies of minimum educational qualification, experience and any other document related to diploma in IT.

The application form along with the requisite documents may be dropped in the Drop Box in

the Administration Branch of O/o the District Commissioner, Dhubri on or before 7th

February, 2024.

Candidates are requested to submit separate application form, if anyone wishes to apply for both of the posts

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here