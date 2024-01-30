Assam Career DC Office Dhubri Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Dhubri Assam in 2024.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head Assistant (Sadar) in 2024. Dhubri District – the gateway of western Assam happened to be in the past altogether a meeting place of different racial groups which mingled together and formed a unique Cultural Heritage and Historical Background. Dhubri District is bounded both by inter-state and international border i.e. West Bengal and Bangladesh in the west, Goalpara and Bogaigoan district of Assam in the east, Kokrajhar district in the north, South Salmara-Mankachar district and state of Meghalaya in the south.

Name of post : Head Assistant (Sadar)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates who has experience of not less than 10 years as Sr. Asstt. including Supervisory Assistant in the amalgamated Establishment of the District Commissioner along with the experience of working in different branches in general may apply for the said post.

Pay Scale : Pay Band -3 Rs (22000-87000)+10300 (Gr Pay) P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of District Commissioner Dhubri within 7th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









