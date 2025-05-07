Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant positions or career in CSL Assam in 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Ship Design Assistants on contract basis in 2025. Cochin shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding & repair yard in India, which has an infrastructure that combines economy, scale, and flexibility, and has ISO 9001 accreditation. CSL also has an exclusive area set for offshore construction and future expansion. As one of the India’s top 10 public sector undertakings, CSL has been rated excellent by the Government of India, four times in a row for achieving the targets set for the yard under the MOU system. With specialised industry knowledge and superior resources, CSL has constantly unfolded new levels of excellence in shipbuilding and ship repair. As a technology leader in India, CSL has adopted the Japanese Integrated Hull Outfitting and Painting system (IHOP) for its new construction, which gives a clear edge to CSL in the field of fabrication of commissioning of accommodation modules & topside modification.

Name of post : Ship Design Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 31

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 20

Electrical : 11

Also Read : Diljit Dosanjh earns praise for wearing ‘history with pride’ at Met Gala 2025

Qualification : Three year Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks from a State Board of Technical Education.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum of two years experience in Design in a

1. Shipyard or

2. Engineering Company or

3. Government / Semi-Government Company / Establishment or

4. Private Design Establishment or

5. Commercial Establishment.

Preference shall be given to candidates who have experience in Ship Design.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page -> CSL, Kochi) up to 16 May 2025. Application submitted direct or by any other mode is not acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here