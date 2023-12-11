Applications are invited for recruitment of 444 vacant positions or career in CSIR Assam.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the positions or career of Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer. Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) established in 1942, is an Autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. It is Nation’s premier Scientific Industrial R&D Organization and has a dynamic network of 36 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, 1 Innovation Complex and three units with a Pan-India presence across the country.

Name of post : Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P)

No. of posts : 76

Essential Qualification : University Degree

Pay Scale : Pay Level – 8, Cell – 1 (Rs. 47,600 –Rs. 1,51,100)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 33 years

Name of post : Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P)

No. of posts : 368

Essential Qualification : University Degree

Pay Scale : Pay Level – 7, Cell – 1 (Rs. 44,900 –1,42,400)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 33 years

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply on-line through CSIR website i.e. https://csir.cbtexamportal.in/ up to 12/01/2024 (Friday) 17:00 Hrs

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR), OBC and EWS Categories : Rs.500/-

Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Departmental Candidates : NIL

Last Date and time of submission of Online Application Fee : 14/01/2024 (Sunday) 17:00 Hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here