Applications are invited for recruitment of 444 vacant positions or career in CSIR Assam.
Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the positions or career of Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer. Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) established in 1942, is an Autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. It is Nation’s premier Scientific Industrial R&D Organization and has a dynamic network of 36 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, 1 Innovation Complex and three units with a Pan-India presence across the country.
Name of post : Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P)
No. of posts : 76
Essential Qualification : University Degree
Pay Scale : Pay Level – 8, Cell – 1 (Rs. 47,600 –Rs. 1,51,100)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 33 years
Name of post : Assistant Section Officer (Gen/F&A/S&P)
No. of posts : 368
Essential Qualification : University Degree
Pay Scale : Pay Level – 7, Cell – 1 (Rs. 44,900 –1,42,400)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 33 years
How to apply :
Candidates are required to apply on-line through CSIR website i.e. https://csir.cbtexamportal.in/ up to 12/01/2024 (Friday) 17:00 Hrs
Application Fees :
- Unreserved (UR), OBC and EWS Categories : Rs.500/-
- Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Departmental Candidates : NIL
Last Date and time of submission of Online Application Fee : 14/01/2024 (Sunday) 17:00 Hrs
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here