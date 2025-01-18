Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Staff in various projects. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, has been engaged in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat came into being in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities is to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory has generated more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries through out the country. The laboratory also developed expertise in the areas like Natural Products Chemistry, drug and drug intermediates, VSK cement, Plant Technology, Agro-technologies, Petroleum Microbiology and Petrochemicals, Crude oil transportation, Paper and Paper Products, beneficiation Chemicals, ecology and environmental studies, Geotechnical investigations, foundation design engineering, soil and building materials etc. The annual turn over of the products produced with RRLtechnologies within the country has the estimation of approximately Rs. 110 crores.

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : Masters degree in relevant disciplines

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 20th January 2025 to 29th January 2025

The venue is in CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat-785006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring with them all original and self-attested copies of testimonials including Mark Sheets and Certificates

They must also bring a Clear Passport Photograph

Applicants need not pay any fee for appearing Walk-in-Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here