Assam Career : CRPF Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 18 vacant positions in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 18 vacant posts of Specialist Medical Officers in CRPF Hospitals across India on contractual basis.

Name of post : Specialist Medical Officer

No. of posts : 18

Specialization wise vacancies :

Anaesthesia : 4

Surgery : 3

Radiology : 6

Ophthalmology : 2

Obs & Gynae : 2

Medicine : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 85,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in concerned specialty. One and Half years experience after obtaining PG Degree. Two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 10th July 2023 from 9 AM onwards in different CRPF Hospitals across India (Please go through the detailed advertisement).

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

