Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientific Officer on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics from any UGC recognized University/ Instituteor equivalent with minimum 60% marks.

Desirable experience : Minimum 02 (two) years experience in experimental fluid dynamics and laboratory development

Salary : Rs.56,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 40 years as of November 29, 2023.

Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29.11.2023 (Wednesday) in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup(M), Assam. Reporting time is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with all their original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here