Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the Department of Chemistry under a DST-SERB funded project entitled “Purely Organic Molecular Container Based On Redox Active Expanded Porphyrin” under the supervision of Dr. Tridib Sarma.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MSc.in Chemistry from a recognized university with minimum of 60% marks (or equivalent grade points).

Also Read : 7 pictures of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim which proves that they always give couple goals

Desirable: Expertise or willingness to work on synthetic organic chemistry. Candidates with any experience in porphyrin chemistry will be given priority. Selected candidate is expected to pursue PhD degree and thus will be encouraged to enroll for the PhD Programme at Cotton University.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st May 2023 from 2 PM onwards in the Department of Chemistry, Cotton University, Guwahati

Also Read : 6 things to do in Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may send their application along with bio-data including details of educational qualifications, experiences and contact information, to the Principal Investigator via email at tridib.sarma@cottonuniversity.ac.in or by hard copy to Dr. Tridib Sarma (Principal Investigator), Assistant Professor, Dept. of Chemistry, Cotton University, Pan Bazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam and appear the interview on 31st May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here











