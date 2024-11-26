Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in College of Veterinary Science Assam.

College of Veterinary Science Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Technician and Laboratory Assistant under the ICMR-funded Institutional Support Project on ‘Capacity building and development of skilled human resources in the field of Zoonotic Disease under One health initiatives’ in the Deptt. of Animal Biotechnology.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible (10% HRA)

Minimum Essential Qualification: 12th (H.S.) in science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering or

equivalent) + Five years experience in the relevant subject / field.

Or

Three Years Graduate degree in relevant subject/field + two years experience in relevant subject.

Desirable:

Basic knowledge of computers (MS office, Excel, etc) Working experience in Molecular Microbiology Laboratory or Biological sample/data collection.

Maximum age limit: 30 years (Age relaxation admissible to SCIST/OBC candidates as per Government of India Rules)

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible (10% HRA)

Minimum Essential Qualification: 12th (H.S.) in science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering or

equivalent) + Five years experience in the relevant subject / field.

Or

Three Years Graduate degree in relevant subject/field + two years experience in relevant subject.

Desirable:

Basic knowledge of computers (MS office, Excel, etc) Working experience in Molecular Microbiology Laboratory or Biological sample/data collection.

Maximum age limit: 30 years (Age relaxation admissible to SCIST/OBC candidates as per Government of India Rule)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://vetbifg.ac.in/icmrhrd.php

Last date of applying online is 8th December 2024 till 4:30 PM.

Only selected candidates will be called for appearing in the interview on 12th December 2024 at 10:30 AM

They will be intimated via email or phone by 10th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here