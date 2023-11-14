Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Coffee Board Assam.

Coffee Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional at Regional Coffee Research Station Diphu.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agronomy : 1

Entomology : 1

Coffee Quality : 1

Qualification :

1) M.Sc. (Agriculture/Horticulture/Forestry/Sericulture with computer knowledge

2) B.Sc. Agriculture/Horticulture/Forestry/Sericulture/ M.Sc. Biochemistry/Life Sciences with

computer knowledge

Remuneration : Rs. 21000/- to 25000/- per month

Age: 20 to 35 years

Job Roles : Work related to field and laboratory experiment. Collection of samples from experimental blocks/coffee estates. Entering the generated data in the computer.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held from 28th November 2023 to 30th November 2023 at the office of Deputy Director (Research), Regional Coffee Research Station, Six Mile, Diphu Manja Road, P.O.- Kheroni, PIN-782461, Karbi Anglong District, Assam. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates may send their resume with photo to rcrsdiphu@gmail.com within 22nd November 2023.

Candidates may attend the Walk-in Interview with their bio-data, passport size photo along with all originals copy of certificates in support of age and educational qualification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here