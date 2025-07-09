Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Multimedia Communication and Design : 3

Electrical Engineering : 1

Food Engineering and Technology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor (Multimedia Communication and Design):

Qualification and Experience:

i. Bachelor’s Degree or minimum 4 year Diploma in any one of the streams of Design, Fine Arts,

Applied Arts and Architecture or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with First class or equivalent.

AND

ii. Master’s degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in relevant disciplines with First Class or

equivalent in a concerned / relevant /allied subject of Industrial Design / Visual Communication / Fine Arts / Applied Arts / Architecture / Interaction Design / New Media Studies / Design Management / Ergonomics / Human Factors Engineering / Indian Craft Studies and related fields of Engineering or Design.

AND

iii. Minimum 2 years of professional design experience in Industry / research organization / Design

studios.

Desirable:

i) 3D Modeling, Texturing and Lighting.

ii) Rigging and Animation.

iii) Audio Video Editing / Game Design

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) and Food Engineering Technology:

Qualification and Experience: B.E. /B.Tech. /B.S. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M.Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent at least in one degree

Salary : The Assistant Professor shall be eligible for consolidated monthly salary of Rs. 80,000/- per month only

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19/07/2025. Reporting Time: 9.00 A.M. Venue: Interview Room, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in interview on respective date and time with duly filled Application Form in the prescribed format along with all relevant documents.

Photocopies of Documents to be attached with the Application:

i. Certificates of Educational qualification along with mark sheets class 10th onward (self-attested)

ii. 2 copies of Passport size photograph (one photo pasted on the application form at the earmarked

space and 2 photos attached with application).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here