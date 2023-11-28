Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Project Fellow under the project entitled “LogIT: A Federated Learning and Fog-Computing based framework for IoT Security.” Selected candidates shall not have claim on any regular position and shall not be bestowed any of the privileges like Housing, Medical Facility and Other benefits available to regular employees of the Institute.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- pm + HRA as applicable

Qualifications:

i) M.E./M. Tech in CSE/IT/ECE or equivalent

or

ii) CGPA above 7.0 in B.Tech/BE/ MSc (CS) / MSc (IT) /MCA onwards or equivalent with valid GATE

score.

Relevant Experience: Strong programming skills & good mathematical knowledge.

Age Limit: Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable upto 5 years in the case of SC/ ST/ OBC/PWD/ WOMAN

Selection Procedure :

Only the shortlisted candidates will be informed by E-mail.

Date of Personal Interview in Online Mode: 05.12.2023 (tentative)

Selection will be based on the qualification, experience, and interview performance.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their detailed CV (specifying the qualifications and experience)

and soft copy of the filled-in application form on or before 04/12/2023 to amitava.nag@cit.ac.in

Applicants are advised to ensure, before appearing for Selection Process, that they possess

the minimum essential qualification and experience laid down for the post.

Qualification obtained has to be from a recognized University/Institute.

Eligibility in terms of age, qualification, and experience of a candidate shall be considered as on the last date for receipt of application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here