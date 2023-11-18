Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Development and Characterization of High Energy Product Exchange-Coupled Nanostructured Patterned Permanent Magnets for Energy Harvester Application (NANOPPM).” This position is on purely temporary basis and the fellowship is co-terminus with the project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Is blood test really necessary for healthy individuals?

Essential Qualification : As per CSIR Guidelines for Research Scheme/Sponsored Schemes/ Emeritus Scientist. Please refer to CSIR-HRDG website: www.csirhrdg.res.in

Fellowship : Rs. 37000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Nita Ambani hosts David Beckham in a special manner at her house

How to apply :

Candidates should send a letter of motivation, CV (mentioning name, permanent

and corresponding address, name of father and mother, age, email ID, contact number,

educational qualifications, achievements, details of project done etc.) along with scanned

copies of the relevant documents to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Srivastava (Principal Investigator

and Associate Professor) via email (sk.srivastava@cit.ac.in iitgsandeep@gmail.com ) latest

by 07 December 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here