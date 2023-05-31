Assam Career : Chief Minister's Secretariat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Government of Assam.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Government of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Social Media Expert.

Name of post : Social Media Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism or a related field

Experience :

a) Proven experience in social media management, preferably in a government or a public sector organization

b) Demonstrated ability to conduct sentiment analysis and monitor online conversations effectively

Remuneration : The remuneration package for this position will be as per industry standards and commensurate with qualifications and experience, subject to an upper threshold of INR 75,000 per month

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their resumes along with a cover letter highlighting relevant experience and qualifications by email to cmoffice-as@assam.gov.in by 21st June 2023

Please mention “Social Media Expert Application” in the subject line of the email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here