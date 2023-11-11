Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Charaideo Judiciary Assam.

Charaideo Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Driver in the Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : P.B.-2, Rs. 14000- 60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/-

Qualification : The minimum educational qualification is class VIII passed.

Candidates must hold a valid license to drive LMV/four wheeler vehicles which is at least five years old on the date of application.

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on the date of his/her submission of application.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST(P)/ST(H) candidate and 3 years for OBC/MOBC Candidates as per Govt. Office Memorandum ABP.6/2016/51 dated. 02.09.2020.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along certificates and 2 (two) recent passport sized photographs by post/courier to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Charaideo, Sonari, Pin Code-7856901, Assam.

Candidates may also drop their applications in the “Drop Box” placed at the premise of office.

The last date for receipt of applications is 30th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here