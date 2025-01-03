Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managing Director (MD) in Centbank Financial Services Ltd (CFSL) on contractual basis. The Assignment shall be for the period of 3 years and is extendable for 2 years based on yearly performance review.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Managing Director (MD)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

Should have a graduate degree from a recognized College/University with 50%.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additional Certifications (Preferred) / Advanced Degrees (Desirable): Master’s degree or professional qualifications such as MBA, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), or CPA (Certified Public Accountant).

Professional Experiences:

Extensive experience (often 10+ years) in financial services, banking, or a related field, with significant managerial or executive-level experience. Experience in managing trust operations, understanding of trust and estate planning, asset management, and fiduciary responsibilities.

Remuneration : As per market standard/Negotiable.

Additional Criteria :

a) Proven track record at leadership, management, leadership and building high achieving teams.

b) Experience of institutional development in the financial, banking, and services sector.

c) Adequate knowledge and experience in Retail Assets across functional verticals in reputed Banking and Financial services with exposure mostly in Home and Mortgage based credit products

Also Read : 8 unique New Year 2025 wishes of Bollywood celebs

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through personal interview after shortlisting of applications. Merely satisfying the

eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview. The decision of the Company/ Bank in this regard shall be final.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications completed in all respect along with relevant papers at the below mentioned email address: [email protected]

The application should have the subject as “Application for Engaging Managing Director

(MD), Cent Bank Home Finance Limited (CFSL)”

The last date to submit applications is 15.01.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here