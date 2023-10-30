Assam Career Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 192 vacant posts in Central Bank of India.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams.

Name of post : Officers in Specialist Category

No. of posts : 192

Category wise vacancies :

Information Technology : 95

Risk Manager : 4

Financial Analyst : 9

Law Officer : 15

Credit Officer : 50

CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/ Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation : 3

Security Officer : 15

Librarian : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Central Bank of India

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbiosep23/ up to 19th November 2023

Application Fees :

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates : Rs. 175/- + GST

All Other Candidates : Rs. 850/- +GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here