Assam Career : Central Bank of India Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Bank of India, Guwahati, Assam.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Business Correspondent Supervisor on contractual basis in Regional Office Guwahati.

Name of post : Business Correspondent Supervisor

Qualification : Graduate with Computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet etc. Qualification like M.Sc.(IT)/BE(IT)/MCA/MBA will be given preference.

Age Limit : Age group of 21-45 years at the time of appointment and maximum age for continuation will be 60 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by post at RD Department, Central Bank of India Regional Office, Guwahati, Central Bank Building, 3rd Floor, Shaktigarh Path, G.S Road, Bhangagarh, Guwahati – 781005.

Last Date for submission of Application: 15/06/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

