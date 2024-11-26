Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in CEL Assam.

Central Electronics Limited (CEL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Technical Assistants and Technicians. Central Electronics Limited, a Mini Ratna Enterprise, is a Govt. of India Enterprise under Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology. It was established in 1974 with an objective to commercially exploit the indigenous technologies developed by National Laboratories and R&D Institutions in the country. CEL has developed a number of products for the first time in the country through its own R&D efforts and in close association with the premier National &

International Laboratories including Defence Laboratories. Currently, CEL operates in four prime business verticals, viz. Solar Photovoltaic (SPV), Railway Signaling System, Strategic Electronics, Security and Surveillance Group (SSG). Based on short term and long term goals of CEL the aim is to increase market presence across multiple regions in India and to have a quantum leap in turnover and profit of the company in the coming years.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 2

Electronics : 8

Mechanical : 2

Qualification : The candidate should have Diploma (03 years) /B.Sc. in relevant branches of Engineering.

Experience : Candidate with 1st Class degree and minimum 1 year relevant post qualification experience (in the same field) shall be eligible for the post.

Candidate with 2nd Class degree and minimum 3 years relevant post qualification experience (in the same field) shall be eligible for the post.

Name of post : Technician ‘B’

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrician : 2

Electronics : 3

Machinist : 2

Qualification : The candidate should have minimum SSC or equivalent qualification with ITI certificate in relevant trades.

Experience : Candidate with minimum 1 year relevant post qualification experience (in the same field) shall be eligible for the post

How to apply :

Applicants need to apply online in the career section of CEL website www.celindia.co.in

Last date of submission of online application is 22.12.2024 (till 5:00 p.m.)

Application Fees :

Application fee of Rs. 1000/- shall be payable online. No application fee need to be paid by the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here