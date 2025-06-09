Assam Career CDAC Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CDAC Assam in 2025.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Program Coordinator (Quality) and Quality Assurance Manager / Quality Control Manager in 2025. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is an autonomous scientific society of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. It is primarily an R&D institution engaged in the design, development and deployment of electronics and advanced Information Technology (IT) products and solutions. Presently, C-DAC has 12 centres spread over the country in the cities of

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Patna, Pune, Silchar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Program Coordinator (Quality)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with 21 years of experience OR

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with 21 years of experience OR

3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with 19 years of experience.

OR

4. Ph. D. in relevant discipline with 18 years of experience

Name of post : Quality Assurance Manager / Quality Control Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. First Class BE/B Tech/MCA or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with with 11 years of experience

OR

2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with 11 years of

experience

OR

3. PG in Engg. / Tech or equivalent degree in relevant discipline with 9 years of experience.

OR

The qualification must be in one of the following domains/discipline: Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communications / Telecommunications /Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Applications.

Out of the above-mentioned post qualification experience, atleast 3 years should be in relevant Technical cum Administrative role. The candidate needs to bring deep experience in CMMI implementations, strong knowledge of quality and process improvement models within a high technology R&D organization.

How to apply :

Candidates should REGISTER their candidature by filling Google Form, using the link below:

https://forms.gle/tdwXq4jmSibny4B67

Google form Link Will be available till 3.00 PM on 30.06.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here