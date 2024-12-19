Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CDAC Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultants on part-time and full-time basis.

Name of post : Domain Expert- Police – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Any Graduate with minimum 15 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : HPC / Quantum Computing – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech – Computer / IT / Electronics / E & TC

OR

M.Sc – Computer

OR

MCA

OR

M.E/M.Tech – Computer / IT/ Electronics/ E & TC

OR

equivalent

Minimum 20 years post qualification experience

Name of post : IT Infrastructure Lead – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E. / B.Tech – Computer/IT/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics

OR

M.Sc – Computer/IT/Maths

OR

MCA

20 years’ experience in IT/ software development/ IT System/ IT Operations projects – Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Manager for Data Centre and IT Operations; Certification: PMP, ITIL 4 Managing Professional or equivalent certification

Name of post : IT Operations Lead – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E. / B.Tech – Computer/IT/Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication

OR

M.E. / M.Tech – Computer/IT/Electronics/Electronics & Telecommunication

OR

MCA

20 years’ experience in IT/ software development/ IT System/ IT Operations projects – Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Manager for Data Centre and IT Operations; Certification: PMP, ITIL 4 Managing Professional or equivalent certification

Name of post : NOC L2 – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech – in any discipline

OR

Post Graduation in Computer Science or Computer Application

OR

ME/ M.Tech in any discipline

OR

B.Sc – Computer/IT/Hardware & Networking

Minimum 3 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Program and Technology – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Minimum – Bachelor of Technology or equivalent from reputed university with a focus on ICT subjects.

Desirable – Master of Technology with an ICT focus.

Desirable – Additional bachelor or masters level qualifications in Program/Project Management, IT Operations, Information Security, Business Management.

Minimum – 20 years of professional experience In the competencies required for the defined responsibilities, of which at least 10 years should be in organizations or entities in strategic sectors. Desirable – Should have tenanted one or more appointments as Head of IT or equivalent of an enterprise, preferably in the public sector and should have managed the development of bespoke technology solutions for the enterprise.

Name of post : Senior Developer – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech in any discipline

OR

Post Graduation in Computer Science or Computer Application

OR

ME/M.Tech in any discipline

Min 5 years relevant experience

Name of post : Service Desk L3 – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech in any discipline

OR

MCA

7 Years of relevant experience In helpdesk/ contact Centre in the government domain with Service desk management. CCTNS/ Police domain experience will be preferred

Name of post : SOC L2 – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech in any discipline

OR

Post Graduation in Computer Science or Computer Application

OR

ME/M.Tech in any discipline

OR

B.Sc – Computer/IT/Hardware & Networking

Minimum 03 years post qualification experience

Name of post : SOC L3 – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech in any discipline

OR

Post Graduation in Computer Science or Computer Application

OR

ME/ M.Tech in any discipline

OR

B.Sc – Computer/IT/Hardware & Networking

7 Years and above of relevant experience

Name of post : Systems Administration L3 – Consultant (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.E./B.Tech in any discipline

OR

Post Graduation in Computer Science or Computer Application

OR

M.E./M.Tech in any discipline

OR

B.Sc – Computer/IT/Hardware & Networking

7 years and above in Server and storage infrastructure management

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ up to 6 PM of 29th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here