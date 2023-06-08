Assam Career : CCRH Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various research based positions under Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) Guwahati.
Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior and Junior Research Fellows Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Guwahati.
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (Homoeo)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
i) PG in Homoeopathy from a recognized Statutory Board/Council/University included in 2nd Schedule to CCH Act, 1973
ii) Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Register of Homoeopathy.
OR
i) Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/Institute.
ii) Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homoeopathy.
iii) 03 (three) years research experience.
Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- (Consolidated) + H.R.A. per month
Age Limit : 35 years and below
Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Homoeo)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
i) Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/Institute.
ii) Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homoeopathy.
Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- (Consolidated) + H.R.A. per month
Age Limit : 35 years and below
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st June 2023 at 9:30 AM in Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Ground floor, RARI Old Building (Ayurvedic Campus), Borsajai, P.O. Beltola, Guwahati-781028
How to apply : The candidate who fulfils the requirement may attend the written test/Interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I with self-attested photocopies and original certificates ofqualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here