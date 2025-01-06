Applications are invited for recruitment of 60 vacant positions or career in Canara Bank Assam.

Canara Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist Officers on contract basis. Widely known for customer centricity, Canara Bank was founded by Shri Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, a great visionary and philanthropist, in July 1906, at Mangalore, then a small port town in Karnataka. The Bank has gone through the various phases of its growth trajectory over hundred years of its existence. Growth of Canara Bank was phenomenal, especially after nationalization in the year 1969, attaining the status of a national level player in terms of geographical reach and clientele segments.

Name of posts :

Application Developers

Cloud Administrator

Cloud Security Analyst

Data Analyst

Data Base Administrator

Data Engineer

Data Mining Expert

Data Scientist

Ethical Hacker & Penetration Tester

ETL(Extract Transform & Load) Specialist

GRC Analyst-IT Governance, IT Risk & Compliance

Information Security Analyst

Network Administrator

Network Security Analyst

Officer (IT) API Management

Officer (IT) Database/PL SQL

Officer (IT) Digital Banking & Emerging Payments

Platform Administrator

Private Cloud & VMWare Administrator

SOC (Security Operations Centre) Analyst

Solution Architect

System Administrator

No. of posts :

Application Developers : 7

Cloud Administrator : 2

Cloud Security Analyst : 2

Data Analyst : 1

Data Base Administrator : 9

Data Engineer : 2

Data Mining Expert : 2

Data Scientist : 2

Ethical Hacker & Penetration Tester : 1

ETL(Extract Transform & Load) Specialist : 2

GRC Analyst-IT Governance, IT Risk & Compliance : 1

Information Security Analyst : 2

Network Administrator : 6

Network Security Analyst : 1

Officer (IT) API Management : 3

Officer (IT) Database/PL SQL : 2

Officer (IT) Digital Banking & Emerging Payments : 2

Platform Administrator : 1

Private Cloud & VMWare Administrator : 1

SOC (Security Operations Centre) Analyst : 2

Solution Architect : 1

System Administrator : 8

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Canara Bank

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://canarabank.com/ from 6th January 2025 to 24th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here