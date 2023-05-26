Assam Career : BVFCL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation (BVFCL) Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer (Finance), Assistant Manager (Finance) and Deputy Manager (Finance).

Name of post : Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with C.A. or I.C.W.A with minimum 03 years post professional qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization with proven

knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws. Knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 16,400-3%-40,500/- Minimum gross pay Rs. 55,000/- Approx.

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years as on 01.05.2023

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with C.A. or I.C.W.A with minimum 05 years post professional qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization with proven

knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws. Knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 20,600-3%-46,500/- Minimum gross pay Rs. 69,000/- Approx.

Age Limit : Maximum 45 years as on 01.05.2023

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with C.A. or I.C.W.A with minimum 08 years post professional qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU/ large private sector organization with proven

knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws. Knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 24,900-3%-50,500/- Minimum gross pay Rs. 85,000/- Approx.

Age Limit : Maximum 48 years as on 01.05.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10 AM of 14th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here