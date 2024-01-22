Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career under BTC Kokrajhar Assam.

The Directorate of Education, BTC, Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Teachers for Lower Primary Schools and Upper Primary Officers. The office of the Director Education, BTC being the Council Head of Department is the overall authority for academic and management of the entire Education department of BTR. All the Sectors of the Education department under BTR are looked after by the Director of Education, BTC from Elementary to Higher (College) level of Education including Sanskrit Tolls andMadrasas, except the Technical Education and University. The Secretariat along with Executive Member, Education Department,BTR is the Administrative Head of the Department who take policy directions for the entire department.

Name of post :

Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School

Science Teacher for Upper Primary School

Hindi Teacher for Upper Primary School

Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School

Also Read : 5 beautiful ways of celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Qualification :

For teaching posts in Upper Primary School, a candidate must be a graduate in relevant subjects along with BEd/ DElEd and TET passed

For teaching posts in Lower Primary School, a candidate must also be higher secondary passed along with DElEd and TET passed

Also Read : 10 lesser known interesting facts about Sana Javed

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://education.bodoland.gov.in/ up to 10 PM of 2nd February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here